Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,567 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Kellanova by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 402.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 66.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,774,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 822,400 shares of company stock valued at $46,601,744 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.84.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellanova had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

