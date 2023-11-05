Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 382 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in GSK by 115.8% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GSK by 215.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,553.75.

GSK Trading Up 0.8 %

GSK stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK plc has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 36.02%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

