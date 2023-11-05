Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,191 Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global Ship Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 7.3% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth about $623,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 19.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 25.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth about $246,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 0.3 %

GSL opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $21.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

