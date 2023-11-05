Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,158 BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 128,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA BKCI opened at $45.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $49.05.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US.

