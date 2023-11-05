Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,134 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,134 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,463,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,046,000 after acquiring an additional 73,853 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,203,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 190,282 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

