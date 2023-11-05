Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 671 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $71.29 and a one year high of $91.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average is $84.15.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

