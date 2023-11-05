Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Graco by 88.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $77.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $87.94.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,222. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

