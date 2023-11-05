Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $266.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $256.33 and a 12 month high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

