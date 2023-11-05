Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.72, but opened at $38.95. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Appian shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 59,916 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Appian from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Appian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Appian from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

In related news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 13,068 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $655,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $31,072,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,371,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,280,054.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Matheos sold 13,068 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $655,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 797,568 shares of company stock valued at $33,460,255 in the last 90 days. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Appian by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,882,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,589,000 after purchasing an additional 380,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $9,108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth about $13,983,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,651,000 after purchasing an additional 208,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Appian by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 151,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Appian had a negative return on equity of 112.32% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $127.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

