Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) vs. UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Head to Head Survey

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) and UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ardelyx and UCB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx $52.16 million 17.89 -$67.21 million ($0.12) -33.50 UCB $5.81 billion 2.41 $440.40 million N/A N/A

UCB has higher revenue and earnings than Ardelyx.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx 0 0 6 0 3.00 UCB 1 0 4 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ardelyx and UCB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ardelyx presently has a consensus target price of $8.58, suggesting a potential upside of 113.52%. UCB has a consensus target price of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.16%. Given Ardelyx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ardelyx is more favorable than UCB.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Ardelyx shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Ardelyx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ardelyx and UCB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx -19.79% -19.75% -11.71% UCB N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ardelyx has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UCB has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ardelyx beats UCB on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation. It also develops XPHOZAH, which is in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia; RDX013, a potassium secretagogue, for the treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease; and RDX020, for adult patients with metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder. The company has agreements with Kyowa Kirin, Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Co. Ltd., and Knight Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies. It also offers Evenity for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; BIMZELX for treating psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and hidradenitis suppurativa; and dapirolizumab pegol for systemic lupus erythematosus. In addition, the company is involved in developing rozanolixizumab to treat myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy; zilucoplan to treat myasthenia gravis and immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy; staccato alprazolam to treat tereotypical prolonged seizure; Bepranemab to treat Alzheimer's disease; and UCB0599 to treat Parkinson's disease. Further, it engages in contract manufacturing activities. UCB SA has collaboration agreements with Amgen, Biogen, Roche/Genentech, Novartis, Otsuka, and doc.ai. It operates in the United States, Japan, Germany, rest of Europe, Spain, France, China, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

