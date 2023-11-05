Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.75.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AWI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:AWI opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $83.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.
Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.
Armstrong World Industries Company Profile
Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Armstrong World Industries
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.