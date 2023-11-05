Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,896,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,711,000 after buying an additional 727,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,171,000 after buying an additional 19,183 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,631,000 after buying an additional 262,902 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $121,108,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,832,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWI opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $83.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

