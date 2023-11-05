Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.88.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ATH

Athabasca Oil Trading Down 1.4 %

About Athabasca Oil

ATH stock opened at C$4.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.47. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of C$2.01 and a one year high of C$4.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.11.

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.