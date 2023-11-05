Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.3 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

