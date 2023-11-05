Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.