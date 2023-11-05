Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

WELL opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day moving average is $80.89. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

