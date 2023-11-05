Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after buying an additional 253,864 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in MercadoLibre by 763.6% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,538,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $164,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,387.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $815.85 and a 12-month high of $1,451.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,293.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,257.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

