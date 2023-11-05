Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,425,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,263,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 716,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,672,000 after acquiring an additional 51,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $40.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 75.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.66%.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

