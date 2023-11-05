Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,608 shares of company stock worth $14,825,147. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $335.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.64. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.99 and a 12 month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

