Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,876 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $33.35 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,233. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

