Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGR. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Get Avangrid alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGR

Avangrid Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Shares of AGR stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Avangrid by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Avangrid by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avangrid

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.