Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR) vs. Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) and Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Athersys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Avenir Wellness Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Athersys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Avenir Wellness Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Athersys and Avenir Wellness Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys $5.32 million 0.14 -$72.53 million ($3.03) -0.01 Avenir Wellness Solutions $4.90 million 1.75 -$25.51 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Avenir Wellness Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Athersys.

This table compares Athersys and Avenir Wellness Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys N/A N/A -198.80% Avenir Wellness Solutions -477.70% -621.61% -65.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Athersys and Avenir Wellness Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avenir Wellness Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Athersys currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 16,823.08%. Given Athersys’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Athersys is more favorable than Avenir Wellness Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Athersys has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avenir Wellness Solutions has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Athersys beats Avenir Wellness Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The company's lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product for the treatment of patients suffering from neurological damage from an ischemic stroke, as well as for acute respiratory distress syndrome, trauma complications, HSC transplant support, and other indications. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and ophthalmological indications, as well as for the treatment of liver, kidney, pancreas, and intestinal tissue diseases; and the University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Avenir Wellness Solutions

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary The Sera Labs, Inc., engages in the development of nutraceutical formulation and delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve efficacy and enhance wellness. It provides its products in beauty, health and wellness, and pet care categories under the Seratopical, Seratopical Revolution SeraLabs, and Nutri-Strips brand names. The company sells its products through drug and grocery chains, convenience stores, and mass retailers. It also offers its products under private label to retailers and multi-level marketers, as well as DTC, via online website orders. The company was formerly known as CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. and changed its name to Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. in October 2022. Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California.

