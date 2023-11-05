Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 33.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVT opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Avnet has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.69.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avnet will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

