Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 1.0 %

BCSF opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at $138,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.25 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

