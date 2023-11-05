Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BANC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Banc of California from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

BANC stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $730.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,525 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $8,264,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $6,573,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,373,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banc of California by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,816,000 after acquiring an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

