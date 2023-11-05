Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.12% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 660.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $219,000.

PTF stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $304.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $52.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

