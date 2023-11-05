Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in XPO by 5.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 190,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 665.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 230,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPO. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Vertical Research lowered XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

XPO Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:XPO opened at $79.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $80.42.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.