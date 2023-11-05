Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,707 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $18,439,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $118.86 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.