Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC opened at $71.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion and a PE ratio of 21.30. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

