Bank of America Lowers Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.23.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.85%. The business had revenue of $462.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $80,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,736.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $80,464.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

