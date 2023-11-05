Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 363,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after buying an additional 1,756,714 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at $13,969,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,320.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 781,166 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 51.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,466,000 after buying an additional 723,179 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Sally Beauty Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:SBH opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $999.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $931.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.42 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 4.33%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

