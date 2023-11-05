Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 107,204 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of Exelixis worth $59,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth $3,859,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth $769,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,719.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

