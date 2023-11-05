Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,565,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $55,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,678,000 after purchasing an additional 863,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,716,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,503,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,627,000 after purchasing an additional 169,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,885,000 after purchasing an additional 196,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.