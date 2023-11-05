Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 72,244 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $58,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 103.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.58. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

