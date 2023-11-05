Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,827 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $61,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $157.10 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.94 and a 52-week high of $164.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.19 and a 200-day moving average of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,889 shares of company stock worth $6,442,568 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.