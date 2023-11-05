Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 25,396 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,396 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Teradata worth $57,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDC. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 214.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 81.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 40.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,866,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,866,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,489.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,324 shares of company stock worth $3,746,914 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

