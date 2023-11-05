Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 42,386 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,386 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of Alaska Air Group worth $60,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.