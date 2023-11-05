Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 4,548 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 86.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz bought 250,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,557,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIRI. Bank of America cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

