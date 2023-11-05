Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 12,916 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $1,684,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WTRG

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.