Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $115.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.56%.

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.91.

Read Our Latest Report on FRT

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.