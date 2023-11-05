Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,789 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2,670.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $38,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,004,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,018 shares of company stock worth $575,702. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMBF opened at $69.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

