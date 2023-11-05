Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 163,105 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $1,019,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.05%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

