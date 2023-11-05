Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,785,000 after acquiring an additional 273,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,521,000 after purchasing an additional 765,591 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.70.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $73.92 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $67.24 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 98.32%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

