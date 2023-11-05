Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 29.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on POR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.97%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $480,946.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at $312,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

