Bank of Nova Scotia Has $403,000 Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

