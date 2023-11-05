Bank of Nova Scotia Has $478,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Etsy were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,931.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 74.95% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

