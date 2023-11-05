Bank of Nova Scotia Has $558,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 50,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,831,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $135,631,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIPC stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

