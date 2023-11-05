Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $44,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

RYAN opened at $44.30 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $585.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 42,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,924,717.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,736.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,247 shares of company stock valued at $7,752,422. Insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

RYAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

