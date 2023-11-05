Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $423,000 in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,418,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after buying an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 921,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 917,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International

In other news, insider James D. Standen purchased 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,055.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.16. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 113.05, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.17. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMP. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

