Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $472,000 in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,628 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLKB stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.02 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -152.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 2,372 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $177,947.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,736,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,272 shares of company stock worth $2,235,865. Insiders own 1.89% of the company's stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

