Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $564,000 Investment in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 77.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

